Insider Selling: Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CAO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $106,660.00.

NYSE TOL traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $53.42. 3,124,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,753. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 898.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Toll Brothers by 7.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

