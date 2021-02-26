Insider Selling: Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CAO Sells 1,006 Shares of Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at $87,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $85.15 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $91.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 24.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at $227,000. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

