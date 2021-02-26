Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
Insperity has raised its dividend by 178.3% over the last three years.
NYSE:NSP traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.70. 329,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,326. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.41. Insperity has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.
In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
