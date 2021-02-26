Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Insperity has raised its dividend by 178.3% over the last three years.

Get Insperity alerts:

NYSE:NSP traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.70. 329,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,326. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.41. Insperity has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.