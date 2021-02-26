Insula (ISLA) Price Tops $0.31

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. Insula has a market cap of $236,251.58 and $1,027.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insula token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insula has traded down 27.6% against the dollar.

Insula Token Profile

Insula (CRYPTO:ISLA) is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,051 tokens. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

