Insureum Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Insureum has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Insureum token can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Insureum has a market cap of $1.89 million and $363,502.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insureum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.44 or 0.00715835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00030313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00035354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00060166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003862 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum (ISR) is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.