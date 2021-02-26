INT (INT) Tops One Day Volume of $1.78 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. One INT coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, INT has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. INT has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $1.78 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00053916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.15 or 0.00702139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00029717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00034786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00058699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00039614 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT (INT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

