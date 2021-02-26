INT Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, INT has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One INT coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. INT has a market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00053149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.83 or 0.00715219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00029226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00034159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00040354 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

