Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Integer worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the third quarter worth $567,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Integer by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Integer by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 141,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 29,350 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

NYSE ITGR traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $88.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.65. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $96.29. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. Research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.