Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Truist

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

NASDAQ NTLA traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.33. 77,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,348. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $861,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $128,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,700 shares of company stock worth $25,393,313 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

