Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%.

NASDAQ NTLA traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,374,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,548. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.94. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $128,538.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $4,753,312.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,700 shares of company stock worth $25,393,313 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

