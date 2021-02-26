Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of ICPT stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,503,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,075. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $98.03. The company has a market capitalization of $714.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $53,662.71. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICPT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.42.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.