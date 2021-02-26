InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stake Raised by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.53% of InterDigital worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in InterDigital in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in InterDigital during the third quarter worth $211,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average of $61.81.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

