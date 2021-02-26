Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on IFSPF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Interfor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities cut Interfor to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Interfor from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Interfor from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of IFSPF stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. Interfor has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $24.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

