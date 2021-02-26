Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFSPF. TD Securities lowered shares of Interfor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Interfor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Interfor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Interfor from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

OTCMKTS:IFSPF opened at $22.34 on Friday. Interfor has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

