International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,261 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $45,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 279,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.01. The stock had a trading volume of 66,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,401,467. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $144.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

