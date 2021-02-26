International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 3.5% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.46. 293,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,401,467. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.28. The company has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $144.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

