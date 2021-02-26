International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 228 by Credit Suisse Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) received a GBX 228 ($2.98) price objective from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 219.25 ($2.86).

IAG stock traded up GBX 5.70 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 191.95 ($2.51). 59,793,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,271,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 1-year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 546.60 ($7.14). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 155.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 149.66. The firm has a market cap of £9.53 billion and a PE ratio of 1.20.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

