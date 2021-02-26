International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Trading Down 6.7%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH)’s stock price was down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 774,524 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 437,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $216.35 million, a PE ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THM. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 61,152,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,822,000 after buying an additional 32,183,586 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,767,493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 764,754 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 7,529,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 622,564 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 129,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 259,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 1,504.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

