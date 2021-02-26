Internxt Hits Market Cap of $1.13 Million (INXT)

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Internxt token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00003775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internxt has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $137,639.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internxt has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.44 or 0.00715835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00030313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00035354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00060166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Internxt Profile

Internxt is a token. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 629,610 tokens. Internxt’s official website is internxt.com . The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

