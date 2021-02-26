inTEST (INTT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $8.19 on Friday. inTEST has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $86.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

