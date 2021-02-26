Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%.
Shares of ITCI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.54. The stock had a trading volume of 25,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,422. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $40.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.50.
In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $409,639.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,639.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 48,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $1,513,073.30. Insiders sold a total of 202,103 shares of company stock worth $6,746,845 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.
