Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%.

Shares of ITCI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.54. The stock had a trading volume of 25,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,422. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $40.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $409,639.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,639.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 48,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $1,513,073.30. Insiders sold a total of 202,103 shares of company stock worth $6,746,845 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

