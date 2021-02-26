IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

NASDAQ:IIN traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $22.96. 55,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,944. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $205.33 million, a P/E ratio of -69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Friday.

In other news, VP Michael Geraci sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $126,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

