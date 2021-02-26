Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%.

Shares of INTZ stock traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.38. 915,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,261. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $424.07 million, a PE ratio of -143.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

