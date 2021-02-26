Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Trading Up 29.9% After Strong Earnings

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)’s share price was up 29.9% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $27.29 and last traded at $24.38. Approximately 915,611 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 417% from the average daily volume of 177,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000.

The stock has a market cap of $424.07 million, a PE ratio of -143.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Intrusion Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

