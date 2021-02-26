Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $25.84. Approximately 4,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 28,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.74% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

