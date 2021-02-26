Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.79

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $75.79 and traded as high as $78.78. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $77.98, with a volume of 68,220 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXC. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

