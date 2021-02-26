Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 1,855.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,261,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,839,115 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Bank ETF comprises about 7.3% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 24.19% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $415,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $141,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $258,000.

Shares of KBWB stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $59.28. 11,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,904. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $62.52.

