Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Decreased by Private Wealth Advisors Inc.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 5.0% of Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,555 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,834,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,068,000 after purchasing an additional 146,515 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.77. 7,308,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,353,273. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.41 and its 200 day moving average is $304.22. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

