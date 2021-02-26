Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Founders Financial Securities LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.8% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.75. 3,826,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,353,273. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $338.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.22.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.