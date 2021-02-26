Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.2% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $5.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $318.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,284,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,353,273. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $338.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.22.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

