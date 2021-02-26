Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Shares Sold by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,022 shares during the quarter. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF makes up 2.7% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. STA Wealth Management LLC owned 3.64% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $28,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLTL. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock remained flat at $$105.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,062. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.68 and its 200-day moving average is $105.73. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.55 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26.

