Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

2/26/2021 – Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

2/25/2021 – Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $12.50 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

2/23/2021 – Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

2/10/2021 – Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

1/26/2021 – Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

1/25/2021 – Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

1/12/2021 – Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

SOI stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.09. 5,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,162. The firm has a market cap of $548.05 million, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.64.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 165,838 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 611.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 64,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

