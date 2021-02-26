Investors Purchase High Volume of Sage Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 4,245 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 471% compared to the typical volume of 744 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAGE. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Shares of SAGE stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.30. 12,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,872. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.18. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,190,000 after acquiring an additional 359,110 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,592,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,805,000 after purchasing an additional 159,484 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,810,000 after purchasing an additional 95,631 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 563,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,789,000 after purchasing an additional 125,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 445,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

