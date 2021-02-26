IONChain Reaches Market Cap of $260,499.75 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $260,499.75 and $2,859.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One IONChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IONChain

IONChain is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

