Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

IONS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Shares of IONS traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.27. 14,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,348. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider C Frank Bennett sold 7,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $361,959.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,556,470 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

