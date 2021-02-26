IOST (IOST) Market Capitalization Reaches $666.47 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $666.47 million and $532.81 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00053570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.07 or 0.00703647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00029941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00034073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00040108 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars.

