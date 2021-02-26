Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Position Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,002,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 142,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $417,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,903,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,035 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,876,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,618,000 after purchasing an additional 151,624 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,519,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,152,000 after purchasing an additional 765,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,846,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,785,000 after purchasing an additional 69,311 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

IOVA opened at $36.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

