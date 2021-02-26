IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.53 and last traded at $26.53. Approximately 37,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 60,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMIT. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 349,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 37,597 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 24,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.