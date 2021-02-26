IQeon Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, IQeon has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $14.27 million and $303,844.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can now be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00005446 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IQeon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00052613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.81 or 0.00699736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00028793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00033554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00059264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00039991 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQN is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.