IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Boosted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 106.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,962 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $14,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its position in IQVIA by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 18,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in IQVIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 168,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IQVIA by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 334,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in IQVIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE IQV opened at $192.55 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $199.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 211.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.02.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price objective on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.67.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.