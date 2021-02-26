iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%.

IRTC stock traded up $13.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.90. 1,080,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,824. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.76. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.54 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -84.24 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $283.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.77.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total value of $1,210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,453,750. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

