iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Price Up 8.9%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $163.37 and last traded at $160.90. Approximately 1,082,330 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 695,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.73.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.77.

The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.96.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.09, for a total value of $1,140,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,110.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,453,750. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

