Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) (LON:ICGC) Shares Gap Up to $361.25

Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) (LON:ICGC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 361.25 ($4.72), but opened at GBX 377.50 ($4.93). Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) shares last traded at GBX 377.50 ($4.93), with a volume of 961 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.43, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £705.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,822.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 200.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.82.

In related news, insider Eamonn Rothwell acquired 390,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.04) per share, with a total value of £1,505,400 ($1,966,814.74).

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

