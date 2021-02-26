iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 77,134 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 370% compared to the typical volume of 16,411 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEF. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,555,684. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.53. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.10 and a 52 week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

