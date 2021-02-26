iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Purchased by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USHY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 254.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,698,000 after buying an additional 2,104,048 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,727,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,597,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 270,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after buying an additional 86,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,419,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,807,000 after buying an additional 66,627 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USHY traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,149,945 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.