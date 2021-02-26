iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.2% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,096,000 after buying an additional 7,024,881 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,421,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,639,000 after buying an additional 1,647,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,793,000 after buying an additional 1,387,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $71.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,054,346 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.