iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.8% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after buying an additional 42,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,757,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,444,000 after buying an additional 485,874 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $386.10. 319,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,589. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $385.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.49. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

