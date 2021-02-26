iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,841 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 13.5% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. STA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $142,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

IVV traded up $2.84 on Friday, reaching $386.62. The stock had a trading volume of 323,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,589. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $395.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

