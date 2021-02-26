iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 379,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,300,000 after acquiring an additional 46,841 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $385.13. 345,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,589. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $395.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $385.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.