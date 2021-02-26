iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,288 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $49,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,874. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $257.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.57.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

